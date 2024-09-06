Defence Day celebrations: Martyrs hailed as nation’s eternal jewels

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Speakers at a seminar paid rich tribute to the armed forces and declared the martyrs as the crown jewels of the nation, whose selfless sacrifices have immortalised them as the true ambassadors of peace.

The seminar was held under auspices 'Shaoor Taraqqiyati Tanzeem' at Government Muslim High school. The title of the seminar was 'We are the Ambassador of Peace'. They remarked that martyrs were pride of nation. They sacrificed their lives for country’s stability.

Former Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University and Pro-Rector NCB&E Professor Dr. Tariq Mahmood Ansari, Ex MPA Dr. Javed Siddiqui, and the mother of martyr Major Jehanzaib, Madam Tahira Naseem also attended the event. They stated "peace we enjoy today is a direct result of immense sacrifices made by the soldiers of the Pakistan armed forces and other patriotic citizens".

It is crucial to acquaint the younger generation with the sacrifices of the martyrs. They stated that the strength and unity of the nation were like a fortified wall against any threat to the country’s peace and stability.

In addition to the speeches, the event featured patriotic songs and tableau performances by students, celebrating the spirit of unity and peace.

Ambassadors of Peace Awards were also distributed among notable personalities for their efforts in promoting peace, and commemorative trees were planted in honor of the martyrs.

A special tribute was paid to Major Jehanzaib Shaheed, one of Multan’s most honored sons, for his extraordinary service and sacrifice. In recognition of her son’s bravery, Major Jehanzaib’s mother was given "Award of the Great Mother".

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to peace and a pledge to keep the martyrs’ legacy alive in the hearts of the next generation.

