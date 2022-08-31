Defence Day central ceremony postponed in solidarity with flood victims: ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said the central ceremony at General Headquarters (GHQ) to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on September 6 was postponed in solidarity with the flood affected people of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said the central ceremony at General Headquarters (GHQ) to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on September 6 was postponed in solidarity with the flood affected people of Pakistan.

The ISPR DG in a tweet on Pakistan Army media wing's official Twitter handle shared this decision.

He further wrote that "Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods."