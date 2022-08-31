UrduPoint.com

Defence Day Central Ceremony Postponed In Solidarity With Flood Victims: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 07:23 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said the central ceremony at General Headquarters (GHQ) to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on September 6 was postponed in solidarity with the flood affected people of Pakistan.

The ISPR DG in a tweet on Pakistan Army media wing's official Twitter handle shared this decision.

He further wrote that "Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods."

