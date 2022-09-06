UrduPoint.com

Defence Day Ceremony At PGMI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Defence Day ceremony at PGMI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameer Uddin Medical College on Tuesday organized a ceremony regarding Pakistan Defence Day to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the country in 1965 war.

Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar on Tuesday said: "The Defence Day reminded us of the determination and great sacrifices of the Pak armed forces to defend the country". He added that "For the protection of the homeland we can put our lives at any risk".

Prof Zafar said that for dignified life it was important to embrace the young generation with modern education and research.

Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Laila Shafiq and NursingSuperintendent Maimona Sattar were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Young Post Defence Day

Recent Stories

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

22 minutes ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

34 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

34 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

34 minutes ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

3 hours ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.