Defence Day ceremony at PGMI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameer Uddin Medical College on Tuesday organized a ceremony regarding Pakistan Defence Day to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the country in 1965 war.

Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar on Tuesday said: "The Defence Day reminded us of the determination and great sacrifices of the Pak armed forces to defend the country". He added that "For the protection of the homeland we can put our lives at any risk".

Prof Zafar said that for dignified life it was important to embrace the young generation with modern education and research.

Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Laila Shafiq and NursingSuperintendent Maimona Sattar were also present.