Defence Day ceremony held at GCGHS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held to mark Defence Day was at Government Comprehensive Girls High School Sargodha here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, member of school council Miss Musharaf Sultana was the chief guest of the ceremony while Principal GCGHS Rubina Kausar, Vice Principal (VP) Samia Nooren, other teaching staff and large numbers of female students were also present on the occasion.

The Competitions of Reciting, Naat, national songs, speech, Tableau and Painting were also organized on the occasion.

Students of various classes took part in the competitions and highlighted the 'Defence Day' history and its significance through their speeches and national songs.

Later, Chief guest of the ceremony Member School Council Musharaf Sultana and Principal Samia Nooren distributed prizes among students who got positions in the competitions.