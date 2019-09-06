UrduPoint.com
Defence Day Cermony Held In Multan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:32 PM

Defence Day cermony held in Multan

A ceremony was organised on Defence Day at the Multan Arts Council here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :A ceremony was organised on Defence Day at the Multan Arts Council here on Friday.

Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Sabeen Gul, Pak Army officials and families of the martyrs participated in the ceremony.

Fateha was offered for the martyrs while children of different schools performed tableaus on patriotic songs.

Later, the martyrs' families were given gifts.

