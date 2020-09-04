Defence Day commemorated at FJWU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Campus Radio, Voice of Women (VoW) and Communication and Media Studies Department, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Friday organized a national song competition to commemorate the Defence Day.

It was organized to pay homage to the martyrs who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives for the defence of the motherland during Pak-India War in 1965.

The Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid was the chief guest of the competition while the judges of the event were Prof. Dr. Azra Yasmin, Dean Faculty of Law, Commerce & Management and Administrative Sciences, Dr. Shamim Zaidi, Advisor Communication and Media Studies Department and Sara A. Hashmi, Lecturer, Communication and Media Studies Department. The students took part in the activity with fervor and enthusiasm.

While paying rich homage to the martyrs of 1965, the VC congratulated the Communication and Media Studies Department for organizing such a patriotic event that not only boosted the morale of the students but also incorporated the sustained fervor.

The students should also actively take part in extra-curricular activities, she advised the students.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Azra Yasmin said that future of the nation depends upon the youth.

She said, "The sacrifices of our forefathers for separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent cannot be denied." She said, the day is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices made by Pakistani soldiers in defending its borders. Sept 6 marks the day in 1965 when Indian troops crossed the international border to launch an attack on Punjab.

Later, Dr. Shamim Zaidi announced the results of the competition. Certificates were also awarded to the winners.

Campus Radio VoW FM 96.6 also arranged a special transmission to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army.