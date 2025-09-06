Open Menu

Defence Day Commemorated In Abbottabad With Tributes And Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Defence Day commemorated in Abbottabad with tributes and plantation drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Defence Day was observed in Abbottabad with patriotic zeal and respect for the sacrifices of the armed forces.

A special ceremony was organized in which participants expressed their devotion to the motherland and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s defence.

The event was graced by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Gohar Ali as the chief guest, while Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zark Yar Khan Toru, AC under training, officials from Sungi Foundation, education Department, Youth representatives, and other officers also attended.

School children presented speeches and took part in competitions dedicated to September 6, highlighting the unmatched sacrifices of the martyrs and renewing the pledge to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

As part of the commemorations, a plantation campaign under the theme “One Daughter, One Tree” was also launched at the District Council premises. ADC Gohar Ali and AC Abbottabad Zark Yar Khan Toru, along with students, teachers, and officials of the Education Department, planted saplings to symbolize growth, responsibility, and love for the homeland.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

6 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

15 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

15 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

15 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

15 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

15 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

15 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

15 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

15 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

15 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan