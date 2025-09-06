Defence Day Commemorated In Abbottabad With Tributes And Plantation Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Defence Day was observed in Abbottabad with patriotic zeal and respect for the sacrifices of the armed forces.
A special ceremony was organized in which participants expressed their devotion to the motherland and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s defence.
The event was graced by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Gohar Ali as the chief guest, while Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zark Yar Khan Toru, AC under training, officials from Sungi Foundation, education Department, Youth representatives, and other officers also attended.
School children presented speeches and took part in competitions dedicated to September 6, highlighting the unmatched sacrifices of the martyrs and renewing the pledge to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.
As part of the commemorations, a plantation campaign under the theme “One Daughter, One Tree” was also launched at the District Council premises. ADC Gohar Ali and AC Abbottabad Zark Yar Khan Toru, along with students, teachers, and officials of the Education Department, planted saplings to symbolize growth, responsibility, and love for the homeland.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WCLA organizes milad at Chowk Wazir Khan4 minutes ago
-
Nation united with Pakistan army: Speaker Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Defence Day commemorated in Abbottabad with tributes and plantation drive4 minutes ago
-
Kamal pays tribute to Pak Army on Defence Day4 minutes ago
-
NDMA hosts US disaster experts for innovative response measures at NEOC4 minutes ago
-
Special Polio eradication campaign continues4 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti commemorates September 6th a day of courage and sacrifice4 minutes ago
-
Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)'s life is beacon of light for all of us: CM Murad14 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor visits Quaid's mausoleum on Defence Day14 minutes ago
-
Home secretary reviews security of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions,gatherings14 minutes ago
-
Defence Day Tribute: Pakistan remembers lion heart Captain Sher Khan (NH)14 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi central procession concludes peacefully in Haripur14 minutes ago