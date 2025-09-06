Defence Day commemorated in Abbottabad with tributes and plantation drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Defence Day was observed in Abbottabad with patriotic zeal and respect for the sacrifices of the armed forces.

A special ceremony was organized in which participants expressed their devotion to the motherland and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s defence.

The event was graced by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Gohar Ali as the chief guest, while Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zark Yar Khan Toru, AC under training, officials from Sungi Foundation, education Department, Youth representatives, and other officers also attended.

School children presented speeches and took part in competitions dedicated to September 6, highlighting the unmatched sacrifices of the martyrs and renewing the pledge to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

As part of the commemorations, a plantation campaign under the theme “One Daughter, One Tree” was also launched at the District Council premises. ADC Gohar Ali and AC Abbottabad Zark Yar Khan Toru, along with students, teachers, and officials of the Education Department, planted saplings to symbolize growth, responsibility, and love for the homeland.