Defence Day commemorated in Hyderabad

The citizens in Hyderabad commemorated the September 6 as Defence Day here on Friday with patriotic fervour like other parts of the country, praying for the country's martyrs and expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The citizens in Hyderabad commemorated the September 6 as Defence Day here on Friday with patriotic fervour like other parts of the country, praying for the country's martyrs and expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The political, religious and other groups of citizens took out rallies while the important buildings and intersections were decorated with the banners and penaflex highlighting successful defence of the country against Indian aggression in 1965.

The educational institutions in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts organized seminars and conferences in which the speakers shed light on the 1965 war and the heroic role of the country's soldiers.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh led a rally from Shahbaz Building. Speaking on the occasion Baloch said the purpose of observing the day was not only to commemorate the martyrs but also to give a message to the new generation of being prepared to lay down their lives in defence of the country.

"The purpose also is to help the families of the martyrs understand that sacrifices of their loved ones are unforgettable for the nation and that we are proud of them," he added.

He said the rally also wanted to demonstrate to India that the people of Pakistan stand in support of the people of IoK.

The Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro said Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan one day.

Later the commissioner and other government officials visited the families of the martyrs. They presented gifts and shields to the families while also paying tribute to the martyrs and their families.

The universities, colleges and schools also organized events to observe the day.