Defence Day Commemorates Sacrifices Of 1965's War Heroes

Defence Day commemorates sacrifices of 1965's war heroes

LAHORE, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Defence Day (September 6) commemorates sacrifices of the 1965's war heroes and reminds the nation to renew the pledge of safeguarding the geographical boundaries of Pakistan.

On September 6, various programmes are arranged to pay tributes to the martyred soldiers and "Ghazis" of Pakistan armed forces who laid down their lives for the defence of the country.

Our national heroes were given awards for their gallantry and bravery. The highest military award of Nishan-i-Haider was awarded to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, for his extraordinary role in defending the Lahore Bedian area in 1965.

Another hero of Pakistan was Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry who was a veteran fighter pilot. As a Flight Lieutenant, he fought in the India-Pakistan 1965 war and later, as a Squadron Leader, he participated in the 1971 war against India.

During the 1965 war, Cecil Chaudhry and three other pilots, under the leadership of Wing Commander Anwar Shamim, attacked Amritsar Radar Station in a difficult operation. He was awarded Sitara-e-Jurat (Star of Courage) for his actions during that mission.

