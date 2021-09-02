Defence Day conference held at Punjab Arts Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Punjab Arts Council and Anjuman-e-Alami Panjtan(AAP) Pakistan on Thursday jointly organized a conference in connection with the Defence Day of Pakistan.

Addressing the conference, President AAP Pir Azmatullah Sultan said that September 6 was a war for the survival of Pakistan and the Armed forces of Pakistan performed feats of courage and bravery which would be remembered forever.

He said that Pakistan Army was the guarantor of the security of the country.

On the occasion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that the sacrifices made by the army for the defence of Pakistan were unprecedented in the world.

A special prayer was offered for the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and the development of the country while a large number of people from different walks of life participated in the conference.