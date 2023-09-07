Defence Day Cricket tournament begins in SAU Tandojam

The Cricket Championship to mark Defence Day kicked off in Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The cricket Championship to mark Defence Day kicked off in Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam here on Thursday.

According to a report, a Defence Day tap tennis tournament under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports was started in which 32 teams of different faculties were taking part.

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri inaugurated the tournament with a ball shot.

The first match was played between the teams of Faizan KK and Sohail Kandhro which was won by Faizan KK's team.

Batsman Amit Kumar scored 33 runs while the Sohail Kandhro team scored only 78 runs, the captain of Sohail Kandhro scored 28 runs.

Meanwhile, Players were introduced to the Vice Chancellor who addressed the event and said that Students of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam were actively taking part in sports besides their studies.

Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada apprised the honourable guests about the Championship.

Dean Dr Inyatullah Rajper, Dean Syed Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, Saeed Hyder Ghalo, Dr. Fahad Nazir Khoso, Dr. Manzoor Magsi and others were also present on the occasion.