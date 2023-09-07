Open Menu

Defence Day Cricket Tournament Begins In SAU Tandojam

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Defence Day Cricket tournament begins in SAU Tandojam

The Cricket Championship to mark Defence Day kicked off in Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The cricket Championship to mark Defence Day kicked off in Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam here on Thursday.

According to a report, a Defence Day tap tennis tournament under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports was started in which 32 teams of different faculties were taking part.

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri inaugurated the tournament with a ball shot.

The first match was played between the teams of Faizan KK and Sohail Kandhro which was won by Faizan KK's team.

Batsman Amit Kumar scored 33 runs while the Sohail Kandhro team scored only 78 runs, the captain of Sohail Kandhro scored 28 runs.

Meanwhile, Players were introduced to the Vice Chancellor who addressed the event and said that Students of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam were actively taking part in sports besides their studies.

Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada apprised the honourable guests about the Championship.

Dean Dr Inyatullah Rajper, Dean Syed Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, Saeed Hyder Ghalo, Dr. Fahad Nazir Khoso, Dr. Manzoor Magsi and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket Tennis Sports Agriculture Event Defence Day

Recent Stories

IGCF finalises preparations to welcome world to it ..

IGCF finalises preparations to welcome world to its 12th edition

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Archive Authority shapes strategic vision

Sharjah Archive Authority shapes strategic vision

23 minutes ago
 SCO justice ministers pledge to strengthen interac ..

SCO justice ministers pledge to strengthen interactions

31 minutes ago
 Hospital staff barred from using mobile phone duri ..

Hospital staff barred from using mobile phone during duty hours

32 minutes ago
 RPO reviews Chehlum security arrangements

RPO reviews Chehlum security arrangements

32 minutes ago
 Spurious drugs recovered at Mardan

Spurious drugs recovered at Mardan

33 minutes ago
43rd King Abdulaziz International Quran Competitio ..

43rd King Abdulaziz International Quran Competition: Global Quranic scholars shi ..

33 minutes ago
 Former MPAs call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaa ..

Former MPAs call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

33 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation calls on IT minister

World Bank delegation calls on IT minister

31 minutes ago
 Dubai to conduct fourth comprehensive household he ..

Dubai to conduct fourth comprehensive household health survey

53 minutes ago
 Eight held during crackdown against outlaws in Tax ..

Eight held during crackdown against outlaws in Taxila

43 minutes ago
 Election Commission briefed with live demo of Resu ..

Election Commission briefed with live demo of Result Compilation System

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan