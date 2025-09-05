Defence Day: Eternal sacrifices of martyrs keep Pakistan’s flag flying high

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The defence of Pakistan is safeguarded by its valiant armed forces, who not only protect the country’s geographical frontiers but also defend its ideological boundaries every moment. Whenever the nation has faced adversity, these forces have responded with unmatched courage — defeating external aggression and eradicating the scourge of terrorism.

With their rich battlefield experience, the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy have set remarkable examples of resilience, offering lessons to the world on how to counter aggression and terrorism. The nation recently rejoiced in the armed forces’ full-scale counter-attack in May 2025, when Pakistan thwarted India’s hostile designs. Cities across the country echoed with patriotic slogans of “Pakistan Ka Matlab Kya?; La Ilaha Illallah” [What does Pakistan mean? La Ilaha Illallah], as citizens celebrated the Army’s firm response.

In her message, MNA Sehar Kamran congratulated the nation and the armed forces for their decisive action. She praised the Pakistan Air Force for swiftly downing enemy aircraft and exposing India’s false narrative before the world, which brought disrepute to New Delhi’s military leadership.

Pakistan’s history is replete with similar moments of unity and courage. In 1965, when India attempted to capture Lahore, Pakistani forces, supported by the nation, repelled the enemy on all fronts, including the historic battles of Chawinda and Burki. Despite India’s claims of victory, independent foreign journalists present on the ground rejected these assertions as baseless. That war became a shining example of collective bravery, marking September 6 as the 'Day of Shuhada and Ghazis'.

Lt-General (retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi recalled how Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider (NH) stood as a symbol of selfless sacrifice, leading his men under continuous enemy fire for five days in the Burki sector before laying down his life in defence of the homeland. His sacrifice, along with countless others, remains etched in the nation’s memory.

Retired officer Hafeez Mujtaba highlighted the public’s deep affection for the armed forces, stressing that Pakistan owes its freedom to the sacrifices of martyrs from the Army, Rangers, Police, FC, and other law-enforcement agencies. “The sacrifices of martyrs and the services of Ghazis are our national pride and eternal asset,” he remarked.

Ordinary citizens, too, continue to express their unwavering support. Nawab Ali, an elderly patriot, stressed that the strength of Pakistan’s Army lies in its people, and any attempt to create divisions between the two would be an act against the state.

This year, the Defence of Pakistan Day [September 6] will once again be marked with solemnity and pride. The day will begin with a 31-gun salute in the Federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered for national prosperity and for the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Fateha and Quran Khawani will be held for the martyrs, while commemorative ceremonies at memorials across the country — including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan — will honour the defenders of Pakistan.

The story of Pakistan’s defence is one of sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering unity between the people and their armed forces — a bond that continues to shield the nation against every threat.