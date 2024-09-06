Defence Day event at Arts Council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A ceremony was organised at the Rashidia Auditorium by the Punjab Council of the Arts to commemorate the memories of Sept 1965 war and pay tribute to the martyrs on the Defence Day.

The event featured war songs and tableaus. Students from local schools performed the war songs.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts Bahawalpur Division Mian Atiq Ahmed stated that during the September war, our military personnel sacrificed their lives, bringing pride to the nation.

He said "today we are facing a social media war. It is our responsibility to protect the younger generation from this, and teachers and parents have a significant role to play in safeguarding the minds of our youth."

A large number of children and teachers participated in the programme.