Defence Day event held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Defence Day event was held at Tehsil Council Bahawalpur Saddar here on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner general Aamir Khichi was Chief Guest on the occasion.

He said that the day reminded us of the supreme sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and highlighted the importance of freedom.

Khichi said that the whole nation paid tributes to the soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty.

He said that because of these sacrifices, Pakistan today stood safe and sovereign.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Cheif Officer Tehsil Council Bahawalpur Saddar Azhar Javed, EDO education Zahoor Chauhan and others attended the event.

Rescue 1122 also celebrated Defence Day with national zeal and fervour.

A contingent of rescue workers paid a visit to the grave of Shaheed rescuer Ashiq Ali and laid a floral wreath.

They offered Fateha and paid glorifying tributes to the martyr who laid his life in the line of duty.