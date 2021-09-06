Defence Day function at Alhamra recalls bravery of 1965 war heroes

The Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts observed the Defense Day with full zeal and enthusiasm, here on Monday and the participants paid tribute to the 1965 war heroes over their bravery and sacrifices

The event started with prayers for national security and the country's prosperity. A painting competition was also arranged in which the Academy students painted portraits of martyrs and battle scenes. The first, second and third position winners would be given cash prizes, along with certificates.

Alhamra also organised a musical tribute for our martyrs. Renowned classical singer Hamid Ali Khan and other famous singers including Abdul Rauf, Sajjad Tafu and the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts students paid tribute to the Pakistan Army through their performances.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ijaz Ahmed Minhas said that the event was aimed to pay tribute to Pakistan's armed forces because Defense Day was a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan. He said the country needed the 6-September 1965 spirits once again. "The entire nation should stand united for prosperity of the country," he added.

LAC Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said Alhamra paid tribute to the martyrs of 6 September through the Art.

The viewers appreciated the efforts of the Lahore Arts Council to broadcast all the celebrations on their social media platforms live.