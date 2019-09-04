UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Day Function; Mall Road To Remain Closed For Vehicular Traffic On Friday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:36 PM

Defence Day Function; Mall road to remain closed for vehicular traffic on Friday

Mall Road Rawalpindi will remain closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic on Defence and Martyrs Day on September 6

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Mall Road Rawalpindi will remain closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic on Defence and Martyrs Day on September 6.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized traffic arrangements for Defence Day of Pakistan which will be observed here like other parts of the country on Friday.

Under the traffic plan evolved for the Defence Day, the Mall Road will be closed from 5 AM to conclusion of the special programme.

A comprehensive traffic plan has been formulated for Sept 6 to ensure smooth movement of vehicular traffic, he said.

As many as 34 traffic assistants, 129 wardens officers, 12 inspectors along with six Deputy Superintendents of Police would be tasked with special duties to regulate traffic on alternate routes and ensure smooth flow of traffic on various city roads, he added.

He said he would personally monitor traffic arrangements. The Mall Road, T&T Chowk to Shalimar Chowk, Kashmir Road, T&T Chowk to Chungi 22, Tameezuddin Road, PC Hotel turn to CSD, Tufail Road and GHQ gate number 3 to Chungi 22, Iftikhar Janjua Road, University Chowk near EME Mess to GHQ and Masood Akhtar Kiani Road would remain closed for traffic from 5 AM until the conclusion of the function at GHQ.

He said traffic moving from Sadar to Shalimar Chowk to Peshawar Road would be diverted to Bank Road and reach Mall Road via MH Chowk.

Traffic From MH Chowk to Katchery would be diverted towards Railway Road, Kamran Market, Mareer Chowk to reach Katchery Chowk.

No traffic would be allowed towards Transit Camp and Roomi Road and from Military Accounts Office to Railway Road during the ceremony, he added.

He told traffic coming from Westridge side would be moved towards Mall Road, Haider road. Whereas vehicles from MH would be diverted towards Railway Road and Haider Road. While traffic from MH to Kutcheri Chowk would be turned towards Kamran Market, Kashmir Road, Mareer Chowk Traffic from Military Accounts Office would not be allowed to move towards Railway Road or Saddar. Moreover, vehicles coming from Chungi No 22 towards CMH or GHQ would not be allowed to move and would be directed to use alternative routes.

All vehicles moving on Murree Road to TM Road would be diverted on Lasania U turn towards Saifullah Lodhi Road. Vehicles coming from Tufail Road could use Tameezudin Road for going to CMH, Harley Street and Dheri Hassanabad, Lalazar and Adiala, he said.

The CTO informed that the citizens, in case of any difficulty can contact Traffic police Helpline 051-9272616.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Murree Hotel Vehicles Road Bank Traffic Rawalpindi Saddar September Market All From Defence Day

Recent Stories

Low mark-up loans for youth under 'Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

5 minutes ago

European stocks gain ground at open 04 September 2 ..

7 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Invites Indian Prime Minister Modi to Attend ..

7 minutes ago

Gilgit administration reviews security arrangement ..

10 minutes ago

Kashmiris freedom from Indian subjugation writing ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.