Defence Day Heroes, Our Pride

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:39 PM

Defence Day heroes, our pride

September 6, the Defence of Pakistan Day, is one of the proudest moments for the country's history when an act of bravery, courage and patriotism was shown by our soldiers and the general public during the 1965 war with India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :September 6, the Defence of Pakistan Day, is one of the proudest moments for the country's history when an act of bravery, courage and patriotism was shown by our soldiers and the general public during the 1965 war with India.

During the war, Pakistan defeated India and its armed forces with such zeal, courage and passion of patriotism that the world was taken aback.

The Indian army crossed the borderlines and attacked the motherland without a warning, believing that Pakistan, under such stress and chaos, would give up. However, India's attempt brought shame for it as Pakistan gave India a lesson they deserved.

Our heroes, brave soldiers did amazing things by displaying practical application of bravery instilled in their hearts and love for their homeland. The people of Pakistan witnessed great techniques and strategies, demonstrated by our heroes.

Our hero Major Aziz Bhatti, at that moment, choose to move forward with his platoon under constant artillery and tank attacks for five days and nights to defend strategically important BRB Canal.

He, being courageous throughout the ceaseless fire from enemy tanks and artillery, organised the defence lines. He set an example of bravery and valour to go in front of tanks to defend the motherland.

Another legendary war hero, Air Commodore Muhammad Mahmood Alam (MM Alam) proved to be a death knell for the enemy, as he performed an unforgettable feat by shooting down five Indian warplanes during a mission. During the war, he downed nine Indian hunter fighters in the aerial fighting and damaged two others. MM Alam was one of the ghazis who gave the Pakistan Air Force a clear lead over the enemy and raised the national flag high with pride and honour.

This is just two of the examples of such nobility and act of patriotism shown by our heroes, of bravery and sacrifice, given by so many of our heroes. Our Army is, definitely, a blessing for the country. They leave everything behind, and put the country first always.

