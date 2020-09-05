Defence Day is day to revive commitment towards national security: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said that Defence Day is the day of restating and reviving our commitment towards national defence and security.

In an exclusive talk with APP, while giving special message in connection with Defence Day that will be commemorated on September 06, he said that it is also the day of remembering our martyrs.

The national defence and security of Pakistan is facing diverse threats both internal and external levels whereas nation has to remain steadfast with their unflinching resolve, he added.

He urged that nation should stand together against all challenges particularly the pandemic of COVID-19 to thwart all nefarious designs of enemies.

He said the entire nation should together in the defence of country and then the situation will get better.