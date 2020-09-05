UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Day Is Day To Revive Commitment Towards National Security: Shafqat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Defence Day is day to revive commitment towards national security: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said that Defence Day is the day of restating and reviving our commitment towards national defence and security.

In an exclusive talk with APP, while giving special message in connection with Defence Day that will be commemorated on September 06, he said that it is also the day of remembering our martyrs.

The national defence and security of Pakistan is facing diverse threats both internal and external levels whereas nation has to remain steadfast with their unflinching resolve, he added.

He urged that nation should stand together against all challenges particularly the pandemic of COVID-19 to thwart all nefarious designs of enemies.

He said the entire nation should together in the defence of country and then the situation will get better.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education September All Defence Day

Recent Stories

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Croatian Foreign Ministers Discuss Develo ..

1 minute ago

Messi confirms staying at Barcelona but rages at p ..

1 minute ago

NIT transforms 38 out of 40 ministries digitally n ..

1 minute ago

UNSC Should Address Foreign Interference in Belaru ..

1 minute ago

Fright train hit trailer at Mastung

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.