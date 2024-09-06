Open Menu

Defence Day Makes Us Realize Our Responsibilities For National Unity: DC Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 11:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree,Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi Friday said Pakistan Defense Day makes us realize our responsibilities for national unity, patriotism and national security.

This day is a symbol of the determination and bravery of the armed forces of Pakistan, which does not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the security and sovereignty of the country.

He was speaking at an art exhibition, organized by the Arts Council. District Police Officer (DPO) Murree,Asif Amin Awan and other dignitaries and relatives of martyrs were also present on the occasion.

Paintings based on sacrifices and historical significance of Defence Day were displayed in the exhibition in which the great sacrifices of the martyrs were beautifully highlighted.

DC Murree said that Defence Day reminds us of the great sacrifices made by our forces to protect the motherland. He said that these artworks promote the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice in the young generation.

DPO Murree also expressed his views on the occasion, praising the bravery of the Pakistan Army and the nation. He said that the role of every citizen in the safety and security of the country was important.

During the exhibition, the participants took keen interest in the paintings and appreciated the hard work and creativity of the artists.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Murree Arts Council, Anam Khalid Assistant Director Muhammad Ashraf Makin, Ahmed Raza, Rescue 1122 Officers and District Administration officials were also present.

During the photo exhibition, Murree Arts Council Deputy Director Anam Khalid vowed that such events would be held in the future to make the younger generation aware of the importance of defense and national consciousness.

The ceremony concluded with observing one minute silence, prayers were said for the eternal peace and high ranks of the martyrs.

Various other events were also organized by the district administration on the occasion of Defence Day. Punjab Tourism Squad Murree, Rescue 1122, Department of education, Health and other departments organized ceremonies to pay homage to the martyrs, in which the resolve was expressed that no sacrifice would be spared for the safety of the country.

