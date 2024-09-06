Defence Day Marked In Lodhran
Published September 06, 2024
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr, along with the Christian community, cut a cake on the Defence Day.
A ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office to mark the day. In his message on Defence Day, Abdul Rauf Mahr said "the day reminds us of the unwavering national commitment to defend the sovereignty of the country".
A tribute was paid to the martyrs and veterans of the armed forces, police, and other security institutions. Former district council member Jacob Aftab and other members of civil society were also present.
