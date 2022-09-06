UrduPoint.com

Defence Day National Pride: Omar Cheema

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Adviser on Information to the Chief Minister Punjab Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that the September 6, the Defence Day of Pakistan, is the day of national pride and honour

In his message on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan, he said that he salutes the martyrs and the ghazis of the motherland.

He said, "By the grace of Allah Almighty, the defence of our country is invincible." The adviser said, "Let us pledge today that we will not refrain from giving any sacrifice for the defence and integrity of our country."Pakistan Army and the nation became an iron wall against the enemy on September 6, adding that the nefariousdesigns of India were utterly foiled and a new history of bravery and faith was written with golden words.

