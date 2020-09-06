Defence Day observance starts with hoisting of Hilal-e-Istaqlal flag

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Defence Day observance started here with Hilal-e-Istaqlal flag hoisting ceremony here at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh on Sunday.

General officer 3rd Air Defence Major General Asif Mahmood Goraya, Officer Commanding PAF Base Mushaf Air Commodore Ali Naeem Zahoor, Commissioner Dr Farah Masood, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, ADC Bilal Feroz Joyia and other senior military and civil officers participated in the ceremony.

Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya told the ceremony participants that people and forces of Pakistan were brave and they could meet any challenge. He said that the Pakistan armed forces had always demonstrated their capabilities in the service of the nation.

He said that the Defence Day commemorated the great sacrifices offered by our brave forces and people at every front in Sept 1965 war.

He said that in Operation Raddul Fassad, all nefarious designs of the enemies of the country were reduced to dust. He said every institution and the people should maintain unity in this regard, and added that to deal with natural disasters, such as coronavirus, floods and locusts, the armed forces stand by their civil institutions.

Major General Asif Mehmood said that we could not forget our Kashmiri brothers ever, and the people of Pakistan, the government and the armed forces would continue to provide every moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brothers, he added.

Commanding Officer PAF Mushaf Base Air Commodore Ali Naeem Zahoor said that every year Sept 6 reminds us of the determination of our nation to fight aggression. He said that on Defence Day, we salute and pay homage to our martyrs whose sacrifices are the cause of our sovereignty.

Air Commodore said that the Sargodha base was the strongest base in Asia in the 1965 war and it is still a strong base of Pakistan. He said that in the war of 1965, the people of Sargodha and the Pakistan Army fought with the courage to claim the Hilal-e-Istaqlal.

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that the death of a martyr is the life of a nation and the eternal sacrifices of Sept 1965 are our pride. She said today we must reaffirm that we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the security and survival of our country.

DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said that Hilal-e-Istaqlal was a great honour for the people of Sargodha and we are ready to go to any extent to safeguard the blessings of freedom.