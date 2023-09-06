Defence day observed at ISRA University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Defence Day was observed at ISRA University here on Wednesday, where a rich tribute was paid to the heroes of the nation who lost their lives and saved Pakistan on September 06, 1965.

On this occasion, ISRA University organized a walk, which was led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari, accompanied by Mr. Zaid Ahmed Laghari, Managing Director, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Memon, CEO Academics, Mr. Abdul Qadir Memon, Deans, Professors, Doctors, Nurses, staff, and students of the university. The Vice Chancellor of the university led the walk from academic Block A.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor highlighted the stories from the past and told the audience how Pakistan defeated India; It was the day in 1965 when India launched its forces and attacked Pakistan across the international border without a warning or a declaration of war.

This was the day when we paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend their homeland from the enemy. Moreover, the vice chancellor encouraged the students and told them that they were also the soldiers of this country who could save the nation with their skills and talent by serving the needy.

Prof. Dr.Laghari, other dignitaries, staff members, and students of the university made a 'Dua' for the safety of our motherland, Pakistan.