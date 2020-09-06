Defence Day observed at MUET

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Defence of Pakistan Day was observed at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, (MUET), Jamshoro on Sunday where professors, faculty members and students paid rich tribute to 1965 war heroes.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili said September 06 is not only defence day but it is our martyrs day.

Addressing a defence day program organized at Varsity's main auditorium, Dr. Uqaili said we should remember martyrs of Hazrat Qalandar Shahbaz's shrine blast, innocent martyrs of Army Public school carnage and all those Pakistanis who had lost their lives in war against terrorism.

He said due to sacrifices of our brave soldiers and jawans, Pakistan had become protected and our future is enlightened.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Taha Hussain Ali, PVC SZAB campus Dr. Abdul Sami Qureshi, Registrar Prof. Abdul Waheed Umrani, all Deans, faculty members, students and others also attended the defence day ceremony to pay homage to our war heroes.