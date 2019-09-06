Defence Day observed at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

Defense and Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Friday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR)

A rally was also organized to pay rich tributes to the heroes of the nation and expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Deans, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event. They were holding national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir along with banners and placards.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR highlighted the significance of the day and paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect their motherland.

The VC said that during 1965 war Pakistani nation besides the country's armed forces defeated the enemy and proved to the world that how the homeland is defended.

He further said, "We must remember the sacrifices of our armed forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country and due to them we are living peacefully in an independent state."He asked the students to recognize their role in this regard and refrain from doing anything that brought a bad name to the nation.

At the end, special prayers were also offered for the martyrs of armed forces and also for the people of Indian held Kashmir and independence of occupied valley.