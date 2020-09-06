UrduPoint.com
Defence Day Observed In Chitral With Great Devotion

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Defence Day observed in Chitral with great devotion

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Defense Day is observed in Chitral on Sunday with great devotion and respect.

A function was also held at Headquarters Chitral Scouts in which Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali was graced the occasion as special guest. Deputy Commissioner Chitral and District Police Officer, former District Nazim accompanied him.

The guests laid flowers at the memorial of the martyrs and offered prayers for their forgiveness.

Addressing the function, Abdul Akbar Chitrali paid homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army whose sacrifices have made us breathe freely today. He expressed full solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral also appreciated the sacrifices of the martyrs and expressed sympathy and solidarity with their heirs. Commandant Chitral Scouts Colonel Muhammad Ali Zafar paid rich tributes to the martyrs and said that their sacrifices would be remembers forever.

