Defence Day observed in DI Khan

The Defence Day of Pakistan was observed in Dera Ismail Khan with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Defence Day of Pakistan was observed in Dera Ismail Khan with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit on Wednesday.

The main event was held here at Atif Shaheed Park where Station Commander Brig. Atif Hafeez was the chief guest. The salutes were paid to martyrs in the ceremony while Chief Guest Atif Hafeez laid wreaths at the memorials of martyrs.

The participants paid homage to all martyrs and 'ghazis' of the armed forces. The special prayers were offered for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace in the country.

District Peace Committee (DPC) Chairman Haleem Qasuria said the conspiracies being hatched by international forces against Pakistan would be foiled through national unity.

He recalled his childhood in 1965, saying, at that time even school children had the spirit to defend the motherland.

Another ceremony was held at Fort Iqbal Garh in which tributes were paid to the martyrs and 'Ghazis' of the Defense Day.

The students from different schools including Army Public School, Pasbaan School and St.

Helen's High School participated.

The students delivered speeches and presented tableaus highlighting the history of Defence Day.

The students, in their speeches, said the armed forces were the guardians of Pakistan's borders.

They said the entire nation was proud of Pakistan's armed forces. They paid rich tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

They said the armed forces had written a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland during the Sept 06 war.

The TMA office Paroa also organized a rally to mark Defence Day which was led by Tehsil Chairman Sardar Fakhar Ullah Khan Miankhel and participated by TMO Paroa Muhammad Anwaar Shah, Govt officers, political and social personalities and a large number of people.

The rally was started at the TMA office and culminated at the Paroa Press club.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army.

Addressing the rally, the Tehsil chairman and TMO said the September 06 remember them the sacrifices of martyrs and 'Ghazis'.