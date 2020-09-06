Defence Day observed in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Defence Day was observed in the district to commemorate the sacrifices of martyred heroes during the 1965 war.

Special prayers were offered in almost all the mosques for the integrity and solidarity of the country. Quran Khawani was also held for the martyrs.

On this occasion separate functions were held in local educational institutions where the students paid glowing tribute to Shaheeds, who rendered supreme sacrificesto defend the country. They reaffirmed to stand like a rock behind the Pak Army to defend the sacred motherland.

The District Emergency Officer Engineer Ahmad Kamal laid floral wreath on the grave of Shaheed Nauman Abbas, a personnel of Rescue-1122.