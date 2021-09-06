UrduPoint.com

Defence Day Observed In Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Defence Day observed in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, country's Defence Day was observed here with zeal, fervor and commitment of any kind of sacrifice for the motherland.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly Nazeer Abbasi in connection with the Defence Day said that we would leave no stone unturned for the safety of the motherland.

He said that the PTI government has truly portrayed and highlighted the Indian-held Kashmir situation infront of the world and awared the world community about the Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris.

While commemorating the heroes of the 1965 wars Nazeer Abbassi paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistani law enforcement agencies. The objective of celebrating Independence Day was to realize the youth that the independence we are enjoying was the outcome of the sacrifices of our martyrs and we are thankful to them and their families.

Army Public school and College (APS) Kakul Abbottabad also organized a programme to pay homage to the martyrs of the motherland.

While addressing the ceremony principal APS Col. (R) Atta ur Rehman said this day reminds us that our forefathers and armed forces have sacrificed their lives for the safety of the country.

He said it was responsibility of the whole society to play their role in the development and prosperity of the country.

Defense Day was also observed in other parts of the Hazara Division where police, district administrations, private and public schools and colleges and civil society have organized ceremonies and staged rallies to pay homage to their heroes.

