Defence day observed in Nawabshah

The Defence Day was celebrated here in Nawabshah like in other parts of the country on Wednesday with national spirit

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Defence Day was celebrated here in Nawabshah like in other parts of the country on Wednesday with national spirit.

In this regard, a rally is held by the district administration under the leadership of Mukhtiarkar Nawabshah Akram Ali Kunbhar from DC office to Nawabshah Press Club,officials of various departments including education, health, police, revenue, representatives of civil society, school students and citizens participated in large numbers.

Addressing the rally participants, Mukhtiarkar Nawabshah Akram Ali Kanbhar said that we salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country, the brave sons of the country were fought fearlessly against the enemies and created a bright chapter in history by fighting with fear.

He further said that on September 6, the Pakistan Army defeated the eternal enemy of India and wrote a new history of courage and bravery.

While holding national flags and pictures of the national heroes, the participants of the rally chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad.