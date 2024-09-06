Defence Day Observed In Nawabshah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Defence Day of Pakistan is celebrated with national enthusiasm in Shaheed Benazirabad district. In this regard, a rally was organized by the Divisional and District Administration of Shaheed Benazirabad, led by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, from the DC Office to the Nawabshah Press Club.
Speaking to the participants of the rally and media representatives after the rally, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder said that we pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the homeland. The brave sons of the nation fought fearlessly against their enemies and wrote a bright chapter in history.
He added that on September 6, the Pakistani army inflicted a crushing defeat on the eternal enemy India, writing a new history of bravery and valor.
Commissioner further said that on September 6, Defence Day and Martyrs' Day are being celebrated across the country to pay tribute to the martyrs and their families who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation.
The purpose of this day is to pay homage to our heroes.
He added that today, we must all pledge to work for national security, progress, and prosperity. Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhutto and others also addressed the rally. The participants of the rally held banners and placards with slogans such as "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak Army Zindabad".
The rally was attended by Additional Commissioner Subhash Chandar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Sumer Laghari, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Barkat Lakho, District Education Officer Muhammad Suleman Bhutto, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tuni, Naseem Pirzada, and representatives of education, health, police, revenue, population, social welfare, and social organizations, citizens, and students and teachers of schools in large numbers.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settlement4 minutes ago
-
ICT administration to open Rawal Dam spillways due to rising water levels14 minutes ago
-
11 accused held14 minutes ago
-
Unknown gunmen shoot dead one police rider, injured another near Sethi Mosque Abbottabad14 minutes ago
-
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today33 minutes ago
-
CTP deploy 216 traffic wardens to regulate traffic on Defence Day34 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Martyrs' grave at Navy graveyard35 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal honors September 6 Martyrs, stresses need for political maturity45 minutes ago
-
Ahsan highlights significance of Defence day55 minutes ago
-
U.S. Embassy team visits AIOU to expand english program1 hour ago
-
P@SHA delegation visits PTA1 hour ago
-
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid1 hour ago