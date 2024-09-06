Defence day observed in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Defence Day of Pakistan is celebrated with national enthusiasm in Shaheed Benazirabad district. In this regard, a rally was organized by the Divisional and District Administration of Shaheed Benazirabad, led by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, from the DC Office to the Nawabshah Press Club.

Speaking to the participants of the rally and media representatives after the rally, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder said that we pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the homeland. The brave sons of the nation fought fearlessly against their enemies and wrote a bright chapter in history.

He added that on September 6, the Pakistani army inflicted a crushing defeat on the eternal enemy India, writing a new history of bravery and valor.

Commissioner further said that on September 6, Defence Day and Martyrs' Day are being celebrated across the country to pay tribute to the martyrs and their families who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation.

The purpose of this day is to pay homage to our heroes.

He added that today, we must all pledge to work for national security, progress, and prosperity. Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhutto and others also addressed the rally. The participants of the rally held banners and placards with slogans such as "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak Army Zindabad".

The rally was attended by Additional Commissioner Subhash Chandar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Sumer Laghari, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Barkat Lakho, District Education Officer Muhammad Suleman Bhutto, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tuni, Naseem Pirzada, and representatives of education, health, police, revenue, population, social welfare, and social organizations, citizens, and students and teachers of schools in large numbers.

