Defence Day observed in Okara

OKARA, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Defence Day of Pakistan was observed in traditional zeal with a renewed pledge to stand by shoulder to shoulder with Pak armed forces for defending the motherland.

The district administration chalked out various programmes to mark the day.

Smartly turned out contingents of Pak army and police presented salutes and laid floral wreathes on the graves of martyrs.

While, DPO Umer Saeed Malik visited the homes of martyred ASI Karamat and constable Naseer Ahmed to mark the day.

Speaking to the heirs of martyrs, the DPO said that sacrifices of martyrs would be remembered forever who laid down their lives for protecting the society.