Defence Day Observed In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day of Pakistan was observed here on Tuesday with a pledge to protect the motherland at every cost.

Talking to APP to mark the defence day, Provincial Minister for Transport, Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema said that Pakistan being fully cognizant of developments in its neighborhood, was committed to securing peace, and prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace.

"This brave nation will never compromise on our sovereignty, security and territorial integrity", Muneeb said. He expressed his confidence that the spirit of 6th September had made them stand firm and steadfast against all odds.

He said that on September 6, 1965, brave armed forces of Pakistan thwarted the enemy's evil designs alongside the entire nation made this day a symbol of courage, self-sacrifice and national unity forever.

"On this day, our valiant armed forces, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation, immortalized this day as a symbol of courage, bravery, sacrifice and national integrity by thwarting the evil designs of enemy," the minister said.

On September 6, 1965, Pakistan faced a grave challenge of sovereignty and integrity, which the nation and its valiant armed forces met with great courageand determination, defeating the sinister ambitions of the much-larger enemyIndia, he added.

