UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Day Observed In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:48 PM

Defence day observed in Sargodha

Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Friday.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh, commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh paid rich tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war and Kashmiris.

Commissioner said that September 6 was an historic day in our history adding that the Day was witnessed that "we are embodiment of courage and bravery".

He said that our hero M M Alam had made world record by smashing seven Indian planes in just one minute.

DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera and Dr. Nadia Aziz also addressed the ceremony.

Related Topics

India World Martyrs Shaheed Company Bagh September Defence Day

Recent Stories

European equities tread water before key US data

3 minutes ago

VC UET visit hostels, Mess, dinning hall to inspec ..

3 minutes ago

Naples Court Makes No Decisions at Hearing of Russ ..

3 minutes ago

PAF observes Defence Day; KP Governor paid tribute ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Police conducted flag march

16 minutes ago

Seminar on Defence Day, Kashmir solidarity held

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.