Defence day observed in Sargodha

Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Friday.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh, commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh paid rich tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war and Kashmiris.

Commissioner said that September 6 was an historic day in our history adding that the Day was witnessed that "we are embodiment of courage and bravery".

He said that our hero M M Alam had made world record by smashing seven Indian planes in just one minute.

DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera and Dr. Nadia Aziz also addressed the ceremony.