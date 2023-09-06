Defence Day observed in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Defence Day was observed with zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit in the district on Wednesday.

The main ceremony was held at historical Sialkot Fort in which Station Commander Sialkot Brigadier Hameedullah and Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan performed Hilal-e-Istaqlal hoisting ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Malik Ejaz Ahmed, DSP Motorway Police Iqbal Butt, Chief Executive Officer education Hafiz Maroof, District Officer Secondary Malik Allahdad, District Officer Elementary Asma Dar, Educatonist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, a large number of students and people from different walks of life.

DC Adnan Mehmood Awan paid rich tributes to armed forces for rendering great sacrifices for defending their motherland during the September 6, in 1965.

He said that the September 6, the Pakistan armed forces defeated the Indian army and set a supreme example of bravery and crushed India's nefarious ambitions.

Station Commander Brigadier Hameedullah said that the world's biggest war of tanks was fought near Chawinda in 1965, in which the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army sacrificed their lives.

He said: " The Pakistan Army is the best army in the world and has an ability to counterany aggression".