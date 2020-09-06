Defence day observed in Tando Adam

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country Defence day was also observed in Tando Adam on Sunday as various rallies and ceremonies were held to express love and allegiance for our valiant armed forces who rendered unprecedented sacrifices to defend the territorial boundaries of our motherland during Indo-Pak war in 1965 .

In this connection a big rally led by President Pasban Democratic Party Sultan Khaskheli was taken out from Muhammdi Chowk to the Press club Tando Adam. A large number of people from all walks of life have participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards which were expressing their love and patriotism for the armed forces and their motherland. They have also chanted slogans in support of Pakistan Armed forces and those National heroes who laid down their lives during Indo-Pak war in1965.