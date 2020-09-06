UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Day Observed In Tando Adam

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Defence day observed in Tando Adam

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country Defence day was also observed in Tando Adam on Sunday as various rallies and ceremonies were held to express love and allegiance for our valiant armed forces who rendered unprecedented sacrifices to defend the territorial boundaries of our motherland during Indo-Pak war in 1965 .

In this connection a big rally led by President Pasban Democratic Party Sultan Khaskheli was taken out from Muhammdi Chowk to the Press club Tando Adam. A large number of people from all walks of life have participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards which were expressing their love and patriotism for the armed forces and their motherland. They have also chanted slogans in support of Pakistan Armed forces and those National heroes who laid down their lives during Indo-Pak war in1965.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tando Adam Sunday All From Love

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

1 hour ago

ADFD-funded $15 million solar plant in Cuba gets c ..

3 hours ago

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

4 hours ago

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

6 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.