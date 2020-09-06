Defence Day observed in twin cities with traditional zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday observed the 'Defence Day' with traditional enthusiasm and the renewal of the pledge for rendering the sacrifices to safeguard motherland against all threats.

Showing their love to motherland and armed forces, various activities were arranged in two cities to mark the day by public and private organizations and general public at different levels which was attended by a large number of people including women, children and enthusiastic youth besides retired army officers and personnel.

In these events the martyrs and ghazis of 1965 Indo-Pak war were paid rich tributes for their supreme sacrifices for the defence of the country. Quran Khawani was also held at various places to pray for the departed souls.

Speaking at seminars, rallies and symposiums which were held under the auspices of various social, political and government organizations, speakers highlighted the importance of the day and pledged firm resolve to lend all possible energies for the stability, solidarity and prosperity and for strengthening the defence of Pakistan.

They said in 1965 war, the valiant armed forces proved that they were always ready to defend every inch of the motherland. They said, "The valour of our armed forces and the spirit of our people presented a true picture of unity, which proved that it's not the size that matters, but what matters most is the courage, and devotion to duty".

Defence analyst and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) (Retd) officer, Syed Nayyar Abbas Zaidi, termed Defence Day as a symbol of enduring display of national unity, indomitable spirit and unmatched sacrifices by our gallant soldiers who proved to the world that the country's defence was impregnable.

He said the defence day is celebrated every year on September 6th, to pay homage and tributes to heroes of 1965 war with India when our armed forces with limited weaponry not only foiled attack of enemy but inflicted them humiliating defeat.

He said Pakistan's brave forces offered exemplary sacrifices in the pursuance of peace. "Our Shuhadas and Ghazis are our heroes and the nation owes them gratitude and respect." Nayyar Zaidi said Pakistani nation would never leave Kashmiri people alone in the tough times they were facing. He said the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together and they were ready to give every sacrifice for the people of Kashmir.

Ameen Baig, a retired army officer said, "Pakistan celebrated its 55th annual Defence Day today with the entire country commemorating its victory against India in the 1965 war.

He said, "Nation should salute the valiant men and women of Pakistan's armed forces and they should forever remain thankful for their unmatched services to the nation. They fight to protect the motherland from threats inside and outside." Syed Ashraf Ali Shah, a social and political activist said this Defence Day is a day to pledge that Pakistani nation would always remember sacrifices of its armed forces by honouring the martyrs while acknowledging their courage and fighting spirit.

He added that this day should be a day of thanksgiving and the whole nation should pray for the safety and solidarity of Pakistan and also for strength, courage and determination, to protect and safeguard the freedom and honour of motherland.

He said Pakistan is celebrating Defence Day with a renewed promise to protect and safeguard the motherland's geographical and ideological boundaries at every cost.