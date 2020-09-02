'Defence Day observed to pay homage to martyrs of 1965 War'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Brig (r) Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Member National Assembly said the Defence Day had been observed every year on September 6 since decades to pay homage to the martyrs of 1965 war.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said the entire nation was proud of its armed forces which were always ready to foil nefarious designs of the enemy.

He said that sacrifices of Pakistan army and civilians could not be forgotten.

"We should always be praying for the safety, security and solidarity of Pakistan," he urged.

He said that vibrant forces of the country was still fighting enemies inside and at the border with dedication and presenting sacrifices for the solidarity and security of the country.

"Successful war against terrorism is a big exampleof our professional army's dedication," he added.