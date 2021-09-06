Defence Day observed with national enthusiasm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Defence Day was also celebrated in Hyderabad on Monday with national enthusiasm.

Different political parties and social organizations took out rallies to pay homage to martyrs of the 1965 war who laid down their lives for the sack of homeland.

Hundreds of workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pak Sarzameen Party, Pakistan Muslim League Functional, Pakistan Suni Tahreek and others separately staged rallies and paid rich tribute to the martyrs and national heroes.

Addressing the rallies, local leaders of different parties said Pakistan's armed forces had rendered great sacrifices to defend our frontiers and 1965 war was an example of it.

They paid tribute to all martyrs who had laid down their lives in war against terrorism.

The civil society organizations, NGOs and social as well as cultural organizations also organized rallies to pay homage to the martyrs and 1965 war heroes.

The participants of rallies while holding banners and national flags chanted slogan against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

A day earlier, the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro had visited homes of the martyrs belonging to Hyderabad and paid rich tribute to them for the sacrifices they had rendered for the motherland.

The DC also presented gifts and flowers to the family members of the martyrs and assured them of every possible support and cooperation of the district administration.

He also saluted to the martyrs for their unforgettable sacrifices to secure frontiers of our motherland.