Defence Day Observed With Patriotic Zeal In Mirpurkhas
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's Defence Day was commemorated in Mirpurkhas with great patriotic fervor on September 6 Saturday.
Civil Defence Department organized a ceremony at the Pakistan Armed Forces Martyrs' Graveyard, where a guard of honour was presented. Chief Warden Civil Defence and Mayor of Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas, Abdul Rauf Ghori, led the ceremony.
During the ceremony, dignitaries including Deputy Controller Civil Defence Faheem Memon, Additional Chief Warden Abdul Hameed Sheikh, and Rescue 1122 Officer Rasheed Ahmed paid their respects to the martyrs.
They laid floral wreaths on the graves, offered Fateha, and reaffirmed their commitment to defending the motherland.
Following the ceremony, a Defence Day rally was taken out from the Municipal Corporation under the leadership of Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori.A large number of Civil Defence volunteers actively participated in the rally, showcasing their patriotism and solidarity. The event highlighted the nation's gratitude for the sacrifices of the armed forces. The Defence Day celebrations in Mirpurkhas demonstrated the unity and patriotism of the people as well.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CMG launches “Science on Wheels” for orphaned children4 minutes ago
-
People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi4 minutes ago
-
Defence Day observed with patriotic zeal in Mirpurkhas4 minutes ago
-
On PM instructions: Muqam distributes relief cheques among flood victims of Swat4 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with great enthusiasm14 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession held in Attock14 minutes ago
-
Kalat celebrates defence day, pays tributes to armed forces14 minutes ago
-
ISSI organizes ceremony to commemorate Pakistan Defence Day14 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy celebrates Defence Day with traditional zeal, fervor14 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with great religious fervor and solemnity in Quetta24 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions held peacefully in ICT under tight security24 minutes ago
-
Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor in KP24 minutes ago