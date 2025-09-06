Open Menu

Defence Day Observed With Patriotic Zeal In Mirpurkhas

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Defence Day observed with patriotic zeal in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's Defence Day was commemorated in Mirpurkhas with great patriotic fervor on September 6 Saturday.

Civil Defence Department organized a ceremony at the Pakistan Armed Forces Martyrs' Graveyard, where a guard of honour was presented. Chief Warden Civil Defence and Mayor of Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas, Abdul Rauf Ghori, led the ceremony.

During the ceremony, dignitaries including Deputy Controller Civil Defence Faheem Memon, Additional Chief Warden Abdul Hameed Sheikh, and Rescue 1122 Officer Rasheed Ahmed paid their respects to the martyrs.

They laid floral wreaths on the graves, offered Fateha, and reaffirmed their commitment to defending the motherland.

Following the ceremony, a Defence Day rally was taken out from the Municipal Corporation under the leadership of Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori.A large number of Civil Defence volunteers actively participated in the rally, showcasing their patriotism and solidarity. The event highlighted the nation's gratitude for the sacrifices of the armed forces. The Defence Day celebrations in Mirpurkhas demonstrated the unity and patriotism of the people as well.

