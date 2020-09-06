UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Day Observed With Zeal And Spirit In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Defence Day observed with zeal and spirit in Bajaur

BAJAUR, Sept. 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Defense Day was celebrated in a grand manner in Bajaur District like the rest of the country here on Sunday.

Police Officer Prince Kokab Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zameen Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazlur Rahim, Heads of Line Departments and heirs of martyrs were present.

The ceremonies started from the recitation from Holy Quran, followed by the National Anthem presented by the school children.

Addressing a function held at Civil Colony Jirga Hall, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao said that the entire nation pays tribute to its martyrs.

"We are feeling proud of the sacrifices of these martyrs," he said, adding, They protected the ideological and geographical borders of the country and sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people.

Later, Commandant Bajaur Scouts Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, and District Police Officer Prince Kokab Farooq distributed gifts among the heirs of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Jirga Sunday From

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

22 minutes ago

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims ..

23 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

53 minutes ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.