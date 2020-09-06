Defence Day observed with zeal and spirit in Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, Sept. 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Defense Day was celebrated in a grand manner in Bajaur District like the rest of the country here on Sunday.

Police Officer Prince Kokab Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zameen Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazlur Rahim, Heads of Line Departments and heirs of martyrs were present.

The ceremonies started from the recitation from Holy Quran, followed by the National Anthem presented by the school children.

Addressing a function held at Civil Colony Jirga Hall, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao said that the entire nation pays tribute to its martyrs.

"We are feeling proud of the sacrifices of these martyrs," he said, adding, They protected the ideological and geographical borders of the country and sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people.

Later, Commandant Bajaur Scouts Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, and District Police Officer Prince Kokab Farooq distributed gifts among the heirs of the martyrs.