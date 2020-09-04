Defence Day of Pakistan: A day to pay rich tributes to martyrs, ghazis who safeguarded motherland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Defence Day of Pakistan is celebrated every year on September 6 with patriotic spirit as 'National Day' to commemorate and pay rich tributes to martyrs of the armed forces and heroes from other walks of life who rendered their lives while defending the motherland against the aggression of Indian forces during the wars including 1965 and Kargil

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Defence Day of Pakistan is celebrated every year on September 6 with patriotic spirit as 'National Day' to commemorate and pay rich tributes to martyrs of the armed forces and heroes from other walks of life who rendered their lives while defending the motherland against the aggression of Indian forces during the wars including 1965 and Kargil The whole world had witnessed the passion and unprecedented sacrifices of Pakistani nation which it demonstrated in standing firm with its armed forces throughout during the challenging times.

Therefore, on this day, the whole nation pays homage to the shuhada and ghazis who performed their duties to safeguard the motherland.� The Pakistani armed forces had embodied the spirit of bravery and selfless sacrifices in safeguarding the geographical boundaries of the country.

Other than wartime, the soldiers also stay alert round-the-clock to contribute to national relief services during the emergencies. In all testing times, floods, earthquakes or pandemic, the forces immediately launch humanitarian efforts to help assist humanity in disaster-hit areas.

On this day, the nation renews the pledge that it would stand resolute in the face of all challenges. No doubt, it is a day of national unity and solidarity as the nation has become victorious against all adversaries by strictly adhering to the national motto of Quaid's golden principles: 'Faith, Unity and Discipline'.

The border areas in Lahore, Sialkot and Sindh were attacked by the enemy on September 6, 1965.

The battle continued till the time when the United Nations administered ceasefire was accepted by both sides on September 22, 1965.

But during the course of action,our brave soldiers had not only defended the territory of motherland but had also protected the lives and homes of thousands of civilians.

Therefore, the nation pays tributes to all those national heroes who had rendered their lives in line of their duties.� On Defence Day, a number of events and military parades are held across the country to project the cutting-edge technologies of military warfare.

It is also a day to showcase the military strength and newly developed weaponry while remembering the national heroes.

It is also reiterated on the day that the entire Pakistani nation along with its armed forces would spare no effort to protect the motherland.

Pakistan and India had fought the 1965 war on Kashmir, but the issue still stands unresolved between the two countries.

� After the abrogation of Article 370 and during the ongoing curfew, the horrific acts of violence, mental torture, aggressions and ruthless brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris have turned life into the worst nightmare in the valley.� The international humanitarian and human rights law and UN Security Council resolutions have been violated since 1947.

It is high time for the world powers to act responsibly by putting an end to the ongoing cruelty and aggression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as per the UN resolutions.� On the day, the stories of sacrifices of heroes of 1965 war on the screen create the environment of patriotic passion alongside boosting the morale of the nation and security personnel to serve the country with best of their potential.

The passion creates the spirit of responsibility and importance of significant contribution among the new generations to work with more devotion for the well-being of the country.� Talking to APP, Security Analyst Lt Gen (Retd) Amjad Shoaib said that every nation would like to celebrate its successes and achievements in history.

He said, "The nation has displayed unity in the 1965 war due to which the Pakistani forces have successfully defended the country against the aggression of Indian forces." The nation must recognize and remember their heroes from all walks of life who laid down their lives for the motherland, he added.� Sophia Siddique, Islamabad-based working journalist while talking to the APP has said that it was important to create awareness among the young generations about the sacrifices of the national heroes.

She said, "No doubt, it is a motivational day for the youngsters who are infused with the spirit to significantly contribute to the development of Pakistan." The nation was united to sacrifice everything for upholding the dignity of the country, she added.�Lt Gen (Retd) Amjad Shoaib said that the nation stood behind its armed force during the 1965 war to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He said, "The ultimate defense lies in the unity of the nation." The Defense Day functions are unique as on this day the public gets mixed-up with its armed forces and individually ask questions about the latest technologies and equipment displayed on the occasion, he added.�