Defence Day Of Pakistan Commemorated In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Mirpurkhas Sept 06 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Sep, 2025) Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day of Pakistan was also observed in Mirpurkhas on Saturday with patriotic zeal.

According to detail, the Civil Defence Department of Mirpurkhas organized a ceremony at the Pakistan Armed Forces Martyrs’ Graveyard, where a guard of honour was presented under the leadership of Chief Warden Civil Defence and Mayor of Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori

Deputy Controller Civil Defence Faheem Memon, Additional Chief Warden Abdul Hameed Sheikh, Deputy Chief Warden Khaleelullah Khan, Khaleel Ghori, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Rescue 1122 Officer Rasheed Ahmed and members of civil defence force attended the event.

They laid floral wreaths on the graves of the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces, offered Fateha and reaffirmed their pledge that no sacrifice would be spared for the defence of the motherland.

Later, under the leadership of Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, a Defence Day rally was also taken out from the Municipal Corporation, in which a large number of Civil Defence volunteers actively participated.APP/ hms

