Defence Day Of Pakistan Commemorated In Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Defence Day of Pakistan commemorated in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Embassy in Ankara organized an event to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan and paid homage to the sacrifices of martyrs soldiers, who rendered their lives for the country.

Due to measures in place to control the spread of COVID-19, officials of the Pakistan Embassy, their families and Turkish media representatives attended the event, said a press releases received here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion Pakistan's Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, highlighted the significance of the Defence Day. Noting that September 6th holds a significant place in the history of Pakistan, for it was on this day in 1965, he recalled that our valiant Armed Forces and the entire nation stood united to thwart the nefarious design of the adversary, who had dared cast an evil eye on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our beloved homeland.

"We pay homage to our Shuhada and Ghazis who stood steadfast in the face of heavy odds to defeat an adversary which had numerical and technological advantage," said Ambassador Qazi. "It is a day which marks the resolute will and determination of the Armed Forces and people of our country to ensure and impregnable defence and a strong and prosperous Pakistan." Ambassador Syrus Qazi underlined the importance of the spirit of 1965, which was the need of hour to meet all challenges faced by Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

