UrduPoint.com

Defence Day Of Pakistan Observed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:42 PM

Defence Day of Pakistan observed in Faisalabad

The Defence Day of Pakistan was observed here on Monday with simplicity due to corona pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Defence Day of Pakistan was observed here on Monday with simplicity due to corona pandemic.

The day dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the departed souls of martyrs of Pak army who defended the geographical and ideological boundaries of the country.

People visited main graveyard of Ghulam Muhammad Abad and laid floral wreaths on the graves of the Shuhda. They also offered "Fateha" for the departed souls of army martyrs and Ghazis.

The people also expressed solidarity with Pak army and vowed to lay down their lives if needed for the defence of motherland.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that Pakistan Defense Day reminds us those defining moments in the history when our survival as a country was gravely threatened by India aggression.

He said that Pakistan was facing numerous internal and external challenges but its defence had become invincible as armed forces were fully capable to give a befitting response to enemies.

He said that everlasting sacrifices of Pak Army martyrs could not be forgotten so as they strengthened Pakistan by giving their valuable blood.

Paying tributes to the martyrs of Pak Army, the DC said that every person of Pakistani nation possessed capabilities for the defence of motherland and the whole nation fought war alongwith Pak Army against India in September 1965.

He said that live nations always keep remember their past and learn lesson from their history.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Martyrs Shaheed Threatened September From Blood Defence Day

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

2 hours ago
 PPSC interviews postponed

PPSC interviews postponed

4 minutes ago
 POA condoles death of President Wushu Federation

POA condoles death of President Wushu Federation

4 minutes ago
 Green Line to be launched soon in metropolis: Gove ..

Green Line to be launched soon in metropolis: Governor

4 minutes ago
 Chitral Scouts observe Defense day with national f ..

Chitral Scouts observe Defense day with national fervor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.