Defence Day of Pakistan observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Defence Day of Pakistan was observed here on Monday with simplicity due to corona pandemic.

The day dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the departed souls of martyrs of Pak army who defended the geographical and ideological boundaries of the country.

People visited main graveyard of Ghulam Muhammad Abad and laid floral wreaths on the graves of the Shuhda. They also offered "Fateha" for the departed souls of army martyrs and Ghazis.

The people also expressed solidarity with Pak army and vowed to lay down their lives if needed for the defence of motherland.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that Pakistan Defense Day reminds us those defining moments in the history when our survival as a country was gravely threatened by India aggression.

He said that Pakistan was facing numerous internal and external challenges but its defence had become invincible as armed forces were fully capable to give a befitting response to enemies.

He said that everlasting sacrifices of Pak Army martyrs could not be forgotten so as they strengthened Pakistan by giving their valuable blood.

Paying tributes to the martyrs of Pak Army, the DC said that every person of Pakistani nation possessed capabilities for the defence of motherland and the whole nation fought war alongwith Pak Army against India in September 1965.

He said that live nations always keep remember their past and learn lesson from their history.