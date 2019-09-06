UrduPoint.com
Defence Day Of Pakistan Observed In France, Abu Dhabi, Maldives

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Defence Day of Pakistan observed in France, Abu Dhabi, Maldives

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The embassies of Pakistan in France, Abu Dhabi and Maldives Friday hosted ceremonies to observe the Defense and Martyrs Day to pay tribute to the martyrs and expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Started with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran, the ceremonies marked the playing of the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir besides the messages of the prime minister and president read out by the respective envoys.

The ceremonies were attended by the members of the Pakistani community, prominent local figures and officials of the Pakistani embassies, according to the press releases received here.

Addressing the ceremony held in Pakistan embassy in Paris, Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque paid tribute to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan who had guarded the national frontiers and never hesitated to sacrifice their lives in defence of their motherland.

Expressing Pakistan's unflinching and unwavering support to the people of Kashmir for their just struggle in the exercise of their right to self-determination, the ambassador called upon the international community and the international humanitarian organizations to pay heed to the plight of the sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been locked down under a curfew and denied access to food and medicines for over a month now.

At the event held in Maldives, Ambassador of Pakistan said that Pakistan fought September 6, 1965 war with India to liberate the IOK from Indian occupation.

He said the Kashmiri Muslims of IOK were experiencing worst kind of state sponsored terrorism from New Delhi.

He added in these testing times, Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brothers and wanted the UN to implement its resolutions concerning Kashmir.

At the event held in Abu Dhabi, the documentaries on Defence Day and latest developments in Indian occupied Kashmir were screened.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Ghulam Dastgir said that the voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced through aggression, nor they could be deprived of their right to self-determination.

He reiterated that the Government of Pakistan would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle against the foreign occupation.

He also urged the international community to take note of fast deteriorating situation followed by continuous curfew imposed by Indian Forces in Jammu and Kashmir and take practical steps to force India to reverse the illegal action taken,and respect human rights of Kashmir people.

At the end of the ceremonies, special prayers were offered for the martyrs and for an early resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

