Defence Day photo exhibition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :A photo exhibition titled ' Tumhein Wattan Ki Hawain Salaam Kehti Hein' in connection with Defence Day was held under the aegis of the Punjab Council of the Arts, Faisalabad division, here on Friday.

The exhibition will continue till September 12 at the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan gallery.

Rare photos of the 1965 war and martyrs of the Pak Army were displayed to pay tribute to them.

A large number of citizens viewed the photos and paid homage to the martyrs.