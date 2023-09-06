Open Menu

Defence Day Program Held At 'Patni Educational Academy'

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Defence Day program held at 'Patni Educational Academy'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A Defence Day program was organized at a private educational academy in Malir's Khokhrapar area, here Wednesday to pay homage to the martyrs and veterans of the 1965 war.

A ceremony was held at the campus of 'Patni Educational Academy', in which the national flag was hoisted while students of the academy performed Tableaus and sang national songs in respect of our national heroes.

The ceremony was attended by the Patron in Chief of the academy Haji Salman Patni, Principal Sughra Asghar, and hundreds of students and faculty members.

The students attired in green dresses performed national songs by holding national flags.

Special Tableaus were also presented on the occasion.

