Defence Day Programmes Finalized

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:44 PM

Defence Day programmes finalized

Necessary arrangement have been finalized for observing Defence Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Necessary arrangement have been finalized for observing Defence Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit in Sialkot district.

The daylong programmes will start with special prayers for the unity, prosperity and solidarity of the country as well as early liberation of Indian held Kashmir in all mosques of the district.

Special Quran Khawani will also be held at various places for Shuhada who laid their lives in the defence of their motherland.

On this occasion Hilal-e-Istiqlal flag hoisting ceremony will held under auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation at Jinnah Hall.

Hilal-e-Istiqlal flag was awarded to Sialkot for showing great courage and spirit of people of Sialkot which they demonstrated during 1965 war.

In accordance with the significance of the day several educational institutions are finalizing their colourful programmes to pay rich tributes to Shuhada of 1965 war, students APS and for those who embarrassed Shahadat in terrorist attacks in different parts of the country.

Special functions would also be held in Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial teshils of the district.

