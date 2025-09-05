Defence Day Rally Held At Women University
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) marked Defence Day of Pakistan with a patriotic rally, organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs in collaboration with the Department of English.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen (T.I.) led the rally, accompanied by the Pro Vice Chancellor, coordinators, directors, heads of departments, faculty, and a large number of students.
Vice-Chancellor Dr Kanwal Ameen said that 6th of September reminds the nation of the supreme sacrifices of martyrs who defended Pakistan’s sovereignty. She stressed that “we must carry forward this spirit by contributing to the nation’s progress through knowledge, character, and patriotism”.
The participants of the rally carried posters with patriotic slogans and messages of solidarity. The rally concluded with a special prayer for the peace, security, and prosperity of Pakistan.
